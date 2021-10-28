SKM condemns BJP-RSS attempts to ‘disrupt the farmers’ protest’

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over their alleged attempts to disrupt the ongoing farmers’ movement.

The SKM urged the government-backed sponsored groups like Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti to “desist from provoking protesting farmers and inciting violence at the protest sites”. SKM also paid homage to the three women farmers killed in an accident at Tikri Border as well. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of lives of these brave women protestors and pray for the early recovery of the injured, said an SKM press release, the organisation further demanded a thorough investigation, as it believes there is a need to rule out any foul play here,” it said in a statement.

The SKM was of view that the Indian government “is highly nervous” about the growing strength of the farm movement, and is trying to harass and intimidate its supporters. It further alleged that NRI supporters are getting their Overseas Indian Citizen (OIC) cards and long-term visas canceled by the Indian government.

The organisation further stated that the central government-backed Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti’, which in the past has extended support to the Modi Government’s pro-corporate anti-farmer laws, were prevented by Delhi Police from proceeding towards Singhu Border after they arrived from Uttar Pradesh. They were ostensibly seeking justice for Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered by some Nihang Sikhs at Singhu Border on October 15, the SKM added.

The Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti is apparently a front organization for BJP, which in the past had met Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in support of the farm laws, said the SKM. It added that Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan is an office-bearer in the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, as per information on the social media page of the said organization.

The SKM alleged that this was “one more attempt by the desperate BJP government” to create trouble for peaceful protestors. Early on Thursday, in an unfortunate development, three women protestors were killed at Tikri Border by a tipper truck, two other women protestors were badly injured.

The injured were rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak. In the accident, Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmel Kaur, and Sukhwinder Kaur of Khiva Dialuwala of Mansa district lost their lives. Gurmel Kaur and Harmeet Kaur were injured. SKM also demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident to rule out any foul play.

The press release further demanded if Ajay Mishra Teni is not arrested and dismissed from his Ministership soon, starting from 11th November 2021, a “Khet Kheti Kisan Bachao Yatra” will be organised from Palia in Lakhimpur Kheri district to Nighasan, led by All India Kisan Mahasabha.

On October 13, there will be a big rally organised in Nighasan. On the same dates, throughout Uttar Pradesh and Poorvanchal in particular, there will be padayatras, upvaas dharnas and rallies organised, demanding that police repression against farmer leaders be stopped immediately by Yogi Government.