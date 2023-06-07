SKM condemns lathicharge, says ‘police brutality’ against peasants ‘rising’ in BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday condemned police lathicharge on farmers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district and alleged that incidents of “police brutality and repression” against peasants were “rising” in BJP-ruled states.

In a statement, the SKM also condemned the police action against farmers protesting land acquisition by the district administration in Mohan Sarai in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

A large number of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway near Kurukshetra on Tuesday demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

Police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, including Charuni, have been arrested.

The SKM’s national council met here on Wednesday and deliberated on a slew of issues related to farmers and rural India, the statement said.

The SKM alleged that incidents of “police brutality and repression” against farmers are “rising” in BJP-ruled states, particularly Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

It strongly condemned the police action and arrest of farmers in Kurukshetra.

The farmers were demanding MSP for sunflower seeds, but instead of addressing the issue, action was taken against them, the SKM said.

The farmers’ group also said it has taken note of the developments regarding the wrestlers’ protest against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The SKM shall continue to extend support to the protesters and demands that Singh be arrested immediately, the statement said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

