SKM organises ‘Kisan Panchayat’ in Sohna

Gurugram, Feb 10 : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday organised a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ at Sohna’s grain market and also sent a memorandum to the President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking withdrawl of the Centre’s three new farm laws.

The protesting farmers also raised an “anti-government slogan” against the agricultural laws.

A total of 150 people including farmers and leaders of different parties attended the Kisan Panchayat.

SKM chief Chaudhary Santokh Singh said that the protest saw participations of multiple social organisations as well as 36 fraternal dignitaries.

“A unanimous resolution was passed in the panchayat that all the three black laws should be repealed. On the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), the law of purchasing guarantee should be made. The recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission should be implemented and National Farmers’ Commission should be constituted,” Singh said.

He alleged that the government wants to disrupt the farmers’ movement by adopting dictatorship and conspiracy in an undemocratic manner.

“The government is treating the farmers humanely even though the water supply at the protesting sites has been stopped and internet services snapped. These steps will not affect the farmers’ protest and will continue till the demands are met,” the SKM president said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.