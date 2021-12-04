SKM sends list of 702 farmers who allegedly died during protest

Agriculture Ministry has no record of anyone losing life due to agitation, so the question of granting compensation does not arise.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 4th December 2021 2:42 pm IST
No data on farmers who died, so no compensation: Govt
New Delhi: Farmers gather at Tikri Border ahead of one year anniversary of farmers' agitation against central government's three farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, November 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday sent a list of 702 farmers who are said to have “died” during a protest against three contentious farm laws, to the government.

Confirming the development, farmers’ leader Kishan Pal told IANS: “We have sent a list of 702 farmers who were martyred during the agitation.”

A question was recently asked in the Lok Sabha whether the Union government has any data of farmers who died during the agitation and whether it will provide compensation to the affected families?

MS Education Academy
Also Read
No data on farmers who died, so no compensation: Govt

In reply, the government said that the Agriculture Ministry has no record of anyone losing life due to agitation, so the question of granting compensation does not arise.

Also Read
Rahul slams govt for ‘no record’ of farmers’ deaths statement

The farmers are holding an important meeting at Singhu border to discuss the future course of action after the repeal of three farm laws. They are also demanding withdrawal of cases registered against them, law on MSP, compensation for the families of those dead, among others.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said: “The government says that it does not have any record. We have data of 503 farmers. If the government wants, it can take the list from us. The Punjab government has given compensation to 403 families and jobs to 152 affected families.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button