SKM to hold protest in Gurugram on March 15

Gurugram, March 14 : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said that it will stage a peaceful sit-in at the railway station in Gurugram on March 15 to protest against privatisation, increased prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas.

SKM President Gurugram, Chaudhary Santokh Singh said that there is no restriction on fuel prices. The price of domestic gas has increased in the last two months due to which the budget of the common man’s has been spoiled.

“With the implementation of the three black laws, inflation will increase more rapidly, which will make the life of the common man even more difficult. The farmers’ demonstration will continue till the government withdraws all the three black laws,” Singh added.

Singh asserted that on March 15, anti-corporate day and anti-government day will be celebrated in which protests will be organised against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, domestic gas and other essential commodities by giving memorandum to district magistrate (DM) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). On this day, protests against privatisation will be organised at the railway stations across the country with trade unions.

On March 17, a convention will be held with labour organisations and other unions to make the proposed Bharat Bandh on March 26 a success.

On March 26, a complete strike will be observed across the country to mark the completion four months of the farmers’ stir.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.