Skoda Auto India forays into used car segment

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Skoda Auto India has forayed into used car segment with the launch of its ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme.

“The used car business, in India, has registered multi-fold growth over the past many years,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“With ‘Certified Pre-Owned’, we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in Skoda Auto’s growth story in India.”

As per the statement, under the initiative, the company aims to offer a one stop shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi brand pre-owned vehicles to prospective buyers seeking cost effective personal mobility solution.

