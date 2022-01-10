Skoda launches all-new Kodiaq in India; check price, photos

Skoda India has reintroduced the Kodiaq SUV after four years with its latest designs and new features. The car is now available in showrooms across India at a price of 39.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Skoda Kodiaq is exclusively available as a seven-seater in Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement variants. Including engine, chassis, driving dynamics, safety, in-cabin entertainment and connectivity, and comfort and luxury features have improved.

The new SUV comes with an even more refined and striking design language with improvements to the engine, chassis, driving dynamics, safety, in-cabin entertainment and connectivity and comfort and luxury features.

