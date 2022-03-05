Skywalk to connect Delhi Metro with NDLS

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th March 2022 5:45 pm IST
New Delhi: View of newly inaugurated skywalk connecting New Delhi railway station to metro station, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Passengers at the newly opened skywalk connecting the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station with adjacent Delhi Metro stations, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Passengers at the newly opened skywalk connecting the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station with adjacent Delhi Metro stations, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: View of newly inaugurated skywalk connecting New Delhi railway station to metro station, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Commuters walk on the newly inaugurated skywalk connecting New Delhi railway station to metro station, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

