SL Prez to present new govt’s policy statement on Aug 20

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 3:21 pm IST

Colombo, Aug 15 : Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will present the new governments Policy Statement during the first session of the ninth Parliament on August 20, it was announced.

On Friday, the Department of Communication of Parliament said President Rajapaksa is scheduled to chair the inaugural meeting at 3 p.m., after which he will read out the statement, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The President will be received by the Speaker of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake at the main staircase of the Parliament building, followed by the hoisting of the Presidential flag.

READ:  Manipur to hold vital one-day Assembly session on Monday

The ninth Parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m. starting with electing the Speaker of Parliament followed by the members taking oaths.

Thereafter, the Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees will be elected respectively.

In the crucial August 5 general elections, the President’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won 145 seats off the 225-member Parliament.

It became the single largest party to gain a nearly two-thirds majority in Parliament.

SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the new Prime Minister on August 9, while the new Cabinet took oath three days later.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  10 dead in Andhra Covid centre fire, govt sets up probe panel (2nd Lead)
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close