SL reports 103 new Covid-19 cases from cluster

Colombo, Oct 11 : Sri Lankas overall coronavirus case tally has increased to 4,628, after the number of patients associated with the Divulapitiya cluster has increased to 1,121 with 105 new infections, the Ministry of Health said.

Among the 103 cases found positive from the Divulapitiya cluster on Saturday, two are from the staff of the garment manufacturing factory and 101 are their associates, reports the Colombo Page.

According to the Epidemiology Unit report,currently 1,309 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

Thirteen patients have died, while 3,306 patients including the Chinese tourist, who was the first Covid-19 case detected in the country in January, have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 321,009 PCR tests have been conducted to detect Covid-19 infected persons from February 18 to October 9, according to the Health Promotion Bureau report.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.