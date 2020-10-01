SL reports 6 new Covid-19 cases

Colombo, Oct 1 : Sri Lanka has reported six new coronavirus cases, which took the island-nation’s overall infection tally to 3,380, it was reported on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 1,390 are Sri Lankan returnees from abroad and 70 are foreigners, the Daily Financial Times reported on Thursday.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, the local cases include 950 Navy personnel and their close contacts and 651 persons connected to the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre.

The number of active cases is currently 137 and includes 22 foreigners.

Of those receiving treatment, 53 are at the Welikanda Base Hospital, 37 are at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), and 21 are at the Hambantota District General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that 342 persons arrived in the island on Wednesday.

The people includes 287 from Australia, 47 from Dubai, five from India, and three from Qatar.

All overseas arrivals have been directed to quarantine centres.

The country’s death toll currently stands at 13.

Source: IANS

