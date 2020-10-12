SL reports 60 new Covid-19 cases from cluster

Colombo, Oct 12 : Sri Lankas overall Covid-19 caseload has increased to 4,749 after the number of patients associated with the Divulapitiya cluster rose to 1,307 with 60 new infections, the Ministry of Health said.

Among the 60 cases found positive from the cluster, 48 are from the staff of the Brandix of the garment manufacturing factory, reports the Colombo Page.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 1,429 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

the death toll currently stands at 13, while 3,307 patients including the Chinese tourist, who was the first Covid-19 case detected in the country in January, have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals.

A total of 328,504 PCR tests were conducted from February 18 to October 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.