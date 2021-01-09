SL spinner Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action cleared by ICC

Dubai, Jan 9 : Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action, has been cleared by the International Cricket Council.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket,” said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Dananjaya was banned from bowling for one year after being reported during the Galle Test against New Zealand in August 29, 2019.

Since testing at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a video footage was sent by Sri Lanka Cricket.

“An expert panel studied video footage of Dananjaya’s bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19,” added the ICC statement.

“The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations,” it added.

“To assist the match officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler’s remodelled legal bowling action.”

