SLC denies involvement with fantasy tournament

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday washed their hands off any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of ‘Uva Premier League T20’.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that neither SLC nor its affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of ‘Uva Premier League T20′, despite some media reports published by Indian websites claiming that such a tournament is being played in Sri Lanka from 29th June 2020 onwards,” a statement on SLC’s official website read.

“It was noted that several Indian websites have even advertised a scoreboard on June 29 stating that the Uva Premier League T20 is being played at the Badulla Stadium, but SLC wishes to confirm that no such tournament was taking place and or will be held in Sri Lanka.

“CEO of SLC, Ashley De Silva said that he had directed the Anti-corruption officer of SLC to look into the matter and it was reported by the said officer that no such tournament is being played in Sri Lanka,” it added.

SLC said the tournament is not sanctioned or organised by them or any of its affiliates.

“As such, SLC wishes to clarify that the said tournament is neither sanctioned by SLC nor organized by any of its affiliates and therefore, SLC assumes no responsibility with regard to the said tournament.

“Moreover, SLC wishes to state that SLC is constantly on the lookout for intellectual property infringements by unauthorized parties and has resorted to taking appropriate legal actions to prevent such incidents,” the statement on cricket.lk read.

Source: IANS