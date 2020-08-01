Slight dip in day count but Andhra Covid tally crosses 1.5L

Amaravati, Aug 1 : Even as Andhra Pradesh witnessed a slight dip in its day count, the overall Covid tally breached the 1.5 lakh-mark on Saturday. State health officials said that 9,276 cases, and 58 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday. With the latest update, the overall Covid tally now stands at 1,50,209 cases.

In all, 60,797 tests, including 35,024 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the latest update cycle reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s dip in numbers comes after three consecutive days of rising record numbers. On Friday, the state had reported an all-time high of 10,376 cases, while the Covid count on Thursday was 10,167 and 10,093 Covid cases and 65 deaths had been reported on Wednesday.

On Saturday too, three districts reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining ten districts reported three-digit Covid numbers. Kurnool topped the list with 1,234 new cases followed by Anantapur with 1,128 cases, and Guntur with 1,001 cases. Vizianagaram reported the lowest tally of 119 cases during the past 24 hours. Saturday also witnessed a substantial dip in the death count with 58 persons reported dead due to coronavirus. Deaths were reported from all 13 districts of the state. The overall death toll now stands at 1,407.

A record high of 12,750 persons were reported cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Saturday. As on date, there are 72,188 active cases in the state, while 76,614 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, all the Covid patients belonging to the categories of returnees from other states and countries have been reported cured and discharged on Friday. There have been no new additions to the Covid tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.

