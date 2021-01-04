Slight tremors felt in J&K

By IANS|   Published: 4th January 2021 1:00 pm IST
Slight tremors felt in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 4 : A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the authorities confirmed there were no reports of casualty or damage to property recieved so far.

The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and it’s epicentre was in Bandipora region of Kashmir, a Disaster Management official said

“Time of occurrence was 10.58 a.m. The depth was at 5 km inside the earth’s crust. It’s epicentre was in Bandipora region in the Valley,” the official said.

The valley is situated in an earthquake prone region where past temblors have wrought havoc. Over 85,000 people died in an earthquake that occurred in the region on October 8, 2005. It had measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.

READ:  France reports 363 Covid deaths in one day, new lockdown feared

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 4th January 2021 1:00 pm IST
Back to top button