Slippers thrown at Tejaswi Yadav in Aurangabab

Patna, Oct 21 : An unidentified person threw slippers at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during his rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday.

A video of this incident also went viral wherein a slipper missed the target first time with a very short distance. While his supporters looked for the person who hurled it, another landed on his lap.

The person was not identified as there was a huge gathering. The supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, however, pointed out that the slippers were thrown right from front of the stage.

Tejashwi Yadav addressed nine rally on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.