SLN Coffee launches flavoured coffee

Chennai, Dec 28 : Instant coffee company SLN Coffee on Monday launched four variants of flavoured coffee-Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut and Choco-Orange targeting the Gen-Z and the Millennials.

The company also launched another variant of instant coffee with mix of 70 per cent coffee and 30 per cent chicory called ‘Levista Supreme’.

The flavoured coffee would be available across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through select retail stores and nationally through e-commerce platforms, S. Shriram, Vice President told reporters.

Shriram said though the Covid-19 pandemic spread had affected the company’s institutional sales – sales to hotels, restaurants and others- the increased consumption of coffee at home due to work-from-home mode has offset the loss.

He also said the company has increased its points of sale by 30 per cent to about 42,000 during 2020.

According to Shriram, SLN Coffee targets to expand its distribution reach to touch 1,00,000 points-of-sale by 2022 and garner a market share of five per cent.

Shriram said the four-year-old company has garnered about two per cent market share in the Rs 2,200 crore coffee market largely concentrated in the southern markets.

