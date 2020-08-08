Small places of worship to open in Chennai from Aug 10

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 2:39 am IST

Chennai, Aug 8 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said small places of worship where the annual earnings are less than Rs 10,000 in the city and other municipal corporation areas can be opened for public worship from August 10.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said permission to open the places of worship (temples, mosques, churches and darghas) should be obtained from respective District Collectors and in the case of Chennai it should be from the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

He said standard operating procedures laid down by the government should be followed.

The government had earlier allowed opening of small places of worship outside Chennai.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close