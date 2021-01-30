Smart electricity card scheme to be launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Like the mobile prepaid and postpaid tariff, the electricity consumers too in Hyderabad are likely to get options to prepay for their electricity requirements. This Smart electricity card scheme is underway in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla Industrial area under the TSSPDCL jurisdiction. Under this scheme, about 8800 homes shall be provided with single-phase smart meter connections.

This smart electricity card project – also known as a smart grid Project – will be based on ECIL Technology. This scheme is a pilot project executed through the financial help and supervision of the Union Ministry of Energy which shall bear 50% of the project cost and the remaining 50% shall be borne by the state government.

After a few months of reviews, if the results are satisfactory, this service could be extended to more areas of the city. With this smart grid scheme, it would not be possible for anyone to steal the electricity which is rampant not only in some part of the city but across the country as well. Through this scheme, the electricity could only be supplied to homes after connecting the main cable line with the 11 kV substation in the area. The main cable line could be divided into two or three parts. In case of any fault, the disruption of the electricity would be limited to only that part. Similarly, in case of any force Majeure situation like flood or earthquake, the damage suffered by the supply lines could be easily detected by the system.