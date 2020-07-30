SMBs, startups to launch over 1,000 products on Amazon Prime Day

Posted By News Desk Published: 30th July 2020 2:00 pm IST
Bengaluru: Over 100 small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day in India that starts at midnight on August 6 and will run for 48 hours, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

Startups and small businesses from Amazon’s Launchpad programme will be launching differentiated products across categories like health and personal care, beauty and grooming, grocery and home products.

Launchpad is a global programme that curates, showcases, and delivers unique and differentiated products from startups and emerging brands to millions of Amazon customers.

Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand-woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri and Chirala to Maheshwari and Chanderi this Prime Day.

“This Prime Day will help small and medium businesses reach millions of Prime members around the country. It provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate, rebound from recent challenges and grow their business”

Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“Sellers look forward to Prime Day to introduce new products each year, and we are seeing a 2x increase in the number of products being launched by SMBs and start-ups on this Prime Day”

Bhasin said.

Last year, thousands of SMBs, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and start-ups from across the country in programs like Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Business showcased over 500 new products first for Prime members.

Source: IANS
