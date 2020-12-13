Smith finds hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 10:14 pm IST
Smith finds hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting

Adelaide, Dec 13 : Australia batsman Steve Smith said on Sunday that he finds it difficult to stop visualising the game even during his downtime. Smith and the Australian team are preparing to face India in a four-match Test series that starts on December 17.

“Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance,” Smith tweeted on Sunday with an image of him sitting with a cup in his hand.

READ:  Jamieson, Southee put New Zealand in charge against Windies

Smith goes into the Test series on the back of some scintillating performances in the limited overs leg of India’s tour. While he only scored 82 runs in the three-match T20I series, Smith scored two centuries in the three ODIs that were played before that and ended the series with 216 runs at an average of 72.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 10:14 pm IST
Back to top button