Smith finds hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting

Adelaide, Dec 13 : Australia batsman Steve Smith said on Sunday that he finds it difficult to stop visualising the game even during his downtime. Smith and the Australian team are preparing to face India in a four-match Test series that starts on December 17.

“Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance,” Smith tweeted on Sunday with an image of him sitting with a cup in his hand.

Smith goes into the Test series on the back of some scintillating performances in the limited overs leg of India’s tour. While he only scored 82 runs in the three-match T20I series, Smith scored two centuries in the three ODIs that were played before that and ended the series with 216 runs at an average of 72.

Source: IANS

