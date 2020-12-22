Smith not the only contender to take Paine’s place: CA chairman

Sydney, Dec 22 : Cricket Australia is not actively considering a new captain for the men’s cricket team, said the board’s chairman Earl Eddings amid speculation that Steve Smith could be re-appointed to the position.

Former batsman Mark Waugh had said before the start of Australia’s first Test against India that Smith should be made captain after current skipper Tim Paine retires.

“First of all we’ve got three great captains in Meg (Lanning), Aaron (Finch) and Tim (Paine). We’ve got some great young leaders coming through. So it’s not just about should Steve take over, it’s about what’s best overall,” Eddings told ESPNcricinfo.

“Steve’s a great young man and he was a good captain when he was there. Like any succession there’s planning in place. Have we sat down as a board specifically to discuss the next captain? No we haven’t.”

Smith was removed as captain of the team in all formats of the game in the aftermath of the 2018 ball tampering scandal. Since then, Paine, 36, has overseen victories against Pakistan and New Zealand and became the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to retain the Ashes when they drew 2-2 against England away from home.

“I think over a period of time we’ve given a range of people options to be vice-captain, Matthew Wade was already vice-captain, so we’re seeing that and it gives us an opportunity to look at the future leaders of Australian cricket,” he said.

“We’ll be guided by the recommendations of the selection panel, they always come back to our board at the right time with their recommendation, and we’ll go through it in detail when they do that.”

