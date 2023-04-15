Video: Smoke bomb hurled at Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

The incident comes less than a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign event in July 2022.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th April 2023 9:23 am IST
A man, on the ground, who threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb, is caught at a port in Wakayama. Photo: Associated Press.

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday escaped unhurt after a smoke bomb was hurled at him ahead of his scheduled speech at the Saikazaki Port in Wakayama prefecture, local media reported.

According to public broadcaster NHK, Kishida left the spot immediately after the incident.

In a report, Kyodo News said that the person who threw the smoke bomb was apprehended by police.

MS Education Academy

The Prime Minister was campaigning for a lower house by-election for the Wakayama No. 1 district.

The incident comes less than a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign event in July 2022.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th April 2023 9:23 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button