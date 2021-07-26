‘Smoking kills’: Allu Arjun sends out message to his fans

Hyderabad: One of the most popular and bankable actor of Tollywood, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Also known as Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, Arjun has earned a immense fan following over the years. His flamboyant style and dancing skills have always been the talk of the town. At a young age itself, the ‘Pushpa’ star acquired fame and stardom with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, ‘Parugu’, etc.

Allu Arjun is not very active on social media user but when he shares something he make sure that it’s a treat for his fans and followers. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of his new dapper look. He carried the entire look with black gears, rugged beard and sleek hairstyle

The photo shows Allu Arjun wearing a black hoodie with the words ‘Smoking Kills’ written on it. With this photo, he has sent a clear message to his fans. Have a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie earned good numbers at the box office. He is currently filming for the much-awaited Pushpa. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film will be made in two parts and is produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady while Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist.

Apart from this, he also has project Icon which is produced by Dil Raju.