Smriti Irani lauds ‘Thappad’, says “not ok to hit a woman”

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has given a shout-out to Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film “Thappad” and said that it is not ok to hit a woman not even one slap.

Irani shares trailer of movie

Irani on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared the trailer of the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The politician wrote alongside the video: “How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai…” How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai…” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata…” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws “koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai…”

“I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman… not even a slap… not even JUST one slap.”

Thappad

“Thappad” takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with particular focus on how violent behaviour is ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens. Simply put, even if it is just one slap, it counts as domestic violence.

The film also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. It is slated to release on February 28.