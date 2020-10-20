Smriti Irani launches development projects in Rae Bareli

Abdullah FahadPublished: 20th October 2020 3:23 pm IST
Smriti Irani launches development projects in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental projects via video conferencing in Rae Bareli and said that the government is contributing towards the completion of development works that remained pending for years.

“As many as 22 developmental projects have been launched in Rae Bareli’s Salon Assembly. Today, I have got the good fortune by taking the resolution of resolving the challenges of the people of the area along with many officials of the district administration along with District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police,” said Irani while speaking to the reporters.
“It’s a message that the government is contributing to the completion of development works that were pending for years. People voted for this change,” she said.

DM and SP have assured that whether it is a problem of drinking water or social welfare work, in all these efforts, the administrative team of the district will work to find a solution in a given period of time, she added.

Source: ANI

READ:  IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 20th October 2020 3:23 pm IST
Back to top button