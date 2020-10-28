Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid

News Desk 1Published: 28th October 2020 7:19 pm IST

New Delhi, Oct 28 : Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday became the latest Union Minister to be infected by coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Irani said: “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple – I’ve tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AYUSH Minister Shripad Y. Naik were among those infected. Chief Ministers like Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka’s B.S. Yediyurappa had also tested positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

