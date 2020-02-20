Smriti Irani visits Hunar Haat at India Gate

A+ A-

New Delhi: Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday visited ‘Hunar Haat’ at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country are participating.

Irani was seen interacting with people and artisans present at the Haat.

‘Hunar Haat’ has been organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha had also visited ‘Hunar Haat’, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a visit on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had shared his experience of the visit. He tweeted, “The colours and diversity of India on display…Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it.”

Prime Minister also said that the participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place. He also tweeted several photos of the visit. He also said that he had Litti Chokha with a hot cup of tea for lunch. “Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea…,” he tweeted.