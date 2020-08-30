Smriti Irani’s ‘favourite pastry chef’ is daughter Zoish

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 4:13 am IST
Smriti Irani's 'favourite pastry chef' is daughter Zoish

Mumbai, Aug 30 : Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that her favourite pastry chef is her daughter Zoish Irani.

Smriti shared three photographs of the cake prepared for her by Zoish on Instagram stories.

The first photograph features the batter of the cake. Smriti captioned it: “Cookie batter @zoish_irani.”

On the second image she wrote: “My favourite pastry chef.”

The third picture has Zoish putting the cake batter in the container and Smriti hilariously captioned it: “Meri sehat ka raaz (reason behind my health).”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

