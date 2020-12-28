Smriti says Cong in same state as Rahul in Amethi

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a sharp attack on the Congress after the recent good performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the panchayat elections held across several states. She said after the panchayat polls, the Congress is in the same condition as its former party President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Irani, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the party headquarters, said with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas’, BJP workers across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had from September 27, 2020 till December 27 registered unprecedented victories for the saffron party in one Assembly election, by-elections in 11 states and eight local body polls.

Commenting on the farmers agitation, the Union Minister said, “Ever since the agrarian reform Bills were passed by Parliament, the opposition parties have been trying to spread lies. They have been alleging that the rural population of the country is expressing their anguish in front of the Government of India. But statistics show how farmers, villagers, housewives and general public have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in the last several elections.”

Smriti Irani said, “After the voting in Arunachal Pradesh on December 22, the BJP has won 187 out of 242 district panchayat seats. Our party members in 6,450 gram panchayats have been elected in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP has registered a win in the Pasighat Municipal Council polls. In comparison, the Congress has been reduced to merely two seats in Pasighat. The same happened to the Congress in the gram panchayat polls as its former president in Amethi.”

Irani specifically mentioned the BJP’s victory in Goa, saying, “The district panchayat elections in Goa created a unique history. BJP won 33 of the 48 seats in the state. Today the political party sitting in Delhi which has blocked the roads there has been reduced to just one seat. “

The Minister praised the party cadres for the BJP’s stellar performance in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Commenting on the recent panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, she said, “The District Development Council (DDC) elections created a unique history on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“In this election, the BJP won 75 seats and boosted the confidence built by Narendra Modi among the people. Who can forget the historic results of the Gujarat by-elections where the BJP won 8 out of 8 seats and the Congress party was reduced to zero seats. “

