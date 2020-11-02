Smuggled gold worth Rs 10 lakh seized at Chennai airport

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 5:36 am IST
Smuggled gold worth Rs 10 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai, Nov 1 : The Chennai Air Customs on Sunday said it has seized 201 grams of gold valued at Rs 10.33 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In a statement issued here, the Customs Department said a passenger Sahul Hameed, 44 of Ramanathapuram flew in here from Dubai by an Indigo flight.

On being questioned by the Customs officials he confessed to be carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum and the same was seized.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Posing as customer, man cheats delivery boy
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 5:36 am IST
Back to top button