Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner in February 2020.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2021 6:40 pm IST
SN Shrivastava appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner
SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner (File photo)

New Delhi: SN Shrivastava, who was holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of the city, informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT:1985), presently holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post and until further orders,” the MHA said in its order.

He then succeeded the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, had been repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

