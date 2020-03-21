Snake creates panic at Imlibun Bus Station

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Imlibun after a snake was spotted on Platform No 62 on Friday around 3.15 pm.

Passengers present there got panicky on sighting of the snake and informed bus station officials, who approached snakes society. A volunteer was sent to the spot who rescued the reptile.

Source: Siasat News

