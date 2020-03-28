Snake rescued from Cyberabad Commissioner’s residence

Hyderabad: A five feet long snake was rescued from Police commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar’s residence on Saturday morning. The snake had sneaked into the house of the commissioner from the garden.

Spotting the snake and fearing that it might be killed by others Sajjanar immediately alerted R Venkatesh Naik, a 32-year-old police constable attached to Hussaini Aalam Police station and who is considered to be an expert in catching snakes. He is such an expert that the department considers him an ‘in house snake catcher.’

Venkatesh rushed to police commissioner’s residence and caught the snake, later he safely handed it over to Nehru zoological park.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar rewarded R Venkatesh Naik for the good work he has been doing in rescuing snakes and then giving them new life.

