Snake underneath bike cover creates panic in Atmakur

By SM Bilal|   Published: 21st February 2021 1:49 pm IST

Hyderabad: A mechanic was panicked in Atmakur area in Telangana after he spotted a snake underneath a seat of a bike.

Venugopal, a resident of Bhillupadu village, came to Autonagar in Atmakur to replace a new seat cover for his bike.

While trying to replace the seat the mechanic jumped off the bike seat and panicked when he saw a snake in it. However the mechanic dared to try to pull the snake out.

After more than an hour the snake did not come out and was still hiding underneath the seat upon which the snake was killed. Many bystanders gathered with interest to spot the snake on the bike.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 21st February 2021 1:49 pm IST
Back to top button