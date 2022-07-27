Snap polls: TRS sought report from Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: If the Telangana assembly is not dissolved by September 6 then the state Assembly Election will be held along with the Lok Sabha election.

The state government is reviewing the welfare schemes before announcing the dissolution of the state assembly. The TRS poll advisor Prashant Kishor was asked to submit his final report by August to enable the party to decide about the snap poll.

The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is holding consultations with his ministers regarding the snap poll.

The welfare schemes particularly appointments in government jobs, issuing new ration cards, and releasing pensions are the initiative to be speeded up.

If the state assembly is not dissolved by September 6 then the Telangana assembly election will be held along with the general Lok Sabha elections.

In case the assembly is dissolved, the elections could be held along with Karnataka and Gujarat elections.