Snap polls: TRS sought report from Prashant Kishor

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 27th July 2022 10:48 am IST
What Prashant Kishore said after declining offer to join Congress
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Photo: IANS.

Hyderabad: If the Telangana assembly is not dissolved by September 6 then the state Assembly Election will be held along with the Lok Sabha election.

The state government is reviewing the welfare schemes before announcing the dissolution of the state assembly. The TRS poll advisor Prashant Kishor was asked to submit his final report by August to enable the party to decide about the snap poll.

The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is holding consultations with his ministers regarding the snap poll.  

MS Education Academy

The welfare schemes particularly appointments in government jobs, issuing new ration cards, and releasing pensions are the initiative to be speeded up.

If the state assembly is not dissolved by September 6 then the Telangana assembly election will be held along with the general Lok Sabha elections.

In case the assembly is dissolved, the elections could be held along with Karnataka and Gujarat elections.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button