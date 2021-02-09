Snapchat to start reminding users to clean out their friends list

Washington: Multimedia messaging application Snapchat is introducing a new feature called ‘Friend Check Up’.

According to The Verge, on Snapchat, adding someone to one’s friend list could give them access to the story and even possibly location, depending on your Snapchat Map settings. So, the company wants to make sure that everyone on an individual’s friend list is still someone one actually wants to call your friend.

This feature could help make the platform safer for users if they choose to use it. It could be a good way to help you realise you might still have somebody’s friend that you don’t want to see your posts.

As reported by The Verge, Snapchat said that the feature will be rolling out globally on Android “in the coming weeks” and to iOS devices “in the coming months.”

The reminder will show up as a notification on your profile screen.

To do a check-up, if the new feature is available on your phone, one can see your friends list by going to your profile and tapping on My Friends.

One can remove a friend by tapping and holding on to their name until the Block / Remove friend menu appears.

Source: ANI