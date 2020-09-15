Snapdeal tests last-mile online delivery with Ottonomy IO robots

Snapdeal tests last-mile online delivery with Ottonomy IO robots

New Delhi, Sep 15 : In a bid to address the safety concerns of consumers amid the pandemic, e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has tested last-mile delivery of packets using robots developed by autonomous mobility startup Ottonomy IO.

The robots use specialised Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to navigate crowded areas and can run along sidewalks and local streets autonomously to deliver orders to nearby homes, the two companies said on Tuesday.

These robots use machine learning, fuse data from 3D Lidar and cameras to have a robust understanding of the external world.

Once the delivery robot arrives at the doorstep, the customer receives an alert. Through a unique QR code sent to the user, the hold area of the robot can be unlocked and the customer can retrieve their order.

Since the delivery robots can carry multiple orders at a time, the QR code used by the customer only unlocks the specific package hold area that contains the order placed by the user.

“We are investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to develop future-oriented capabilities. Delivery via robots is part of the evolving future of logistics and we are excited to partner with Ottonomy IO to test these technologies,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said in a statement.

The pilot was conducted in multiple societies in Noida and Gurugram.

The delivery robots were stationed at the entrance of residential societies, wherein the delivery agent scanned a QR code and placed the package inside.

Equipped with the society’s map, the robot navigated to reach the consumer and disinfected the packet on the way.

The robots can be remotely monitored and controlled whenever human intervention is needed.

“Contactless delivery is a need of the hour to ensure shopper safety and enhanced experience,” said Ritukar Vijay, Co-founder, Ottonomy IO.

“Automating the last-mile delivery process and clubbing it with contactless interaction helps address safety concerns of both shoppers and delivery professionals,” Vijay said.

