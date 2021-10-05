SNDP drainage works to be mooted soon in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that projects planned under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are to be initiated soon after rains subside.

Speaking about the SNDP initiative, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader said, “We are taking up works at a cost of Rs.858 crore in the first phase covering the areas that were inundated during the massive floods in October 2020. He was speaking during the question hour in the state Legislative Council. KTR further said, “Unfortunately, we could not start work as tenders got delayed this year.”

The minister emphasized the importance of the SNDP programme in view of the expansion of the city. “We are in the final stage of finalizing tenders. Once that is done and the monsoon recedes, we will start the work by this month end,” he said, and added that the entire length of the sewerage system in the city needs to be monitored closely.

KTR also praised the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) members for their efforts to check encroachment of streets in the city. “You (AIMIM) did splendid work. The same type of work is expected to be carried out in the entire city,” the minister said, and stressed that the department believes in ‘three R’s’ – removing encroachments, rehabilitating families and retaining nala width.

The minister mentioned that officials are also taking steps to look after the maintenance of the nalas throughout the year, adding that the government is planning to work on the underground drainage system which will cost approximately 3700 crore would be required.

“If there is a serious problem, the zonal commissioner concerned can take up works as powers have been given to them to take up work up to Rs.2 crore or the members can give it to me in writing to start the works,” KTR stated