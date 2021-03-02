Sneak peek into Deepika Padukone’s daily routine [VIDEO]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is an avid social media user, recently took to her Instagram and shared video of her ‘daily’ routine’ being a star. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress who often shares various interesting new posts on her official handle, gave her fans an insight into her life.

In the video, Deepika can be seen hopping from one set to another, putting up her costumes together, taking a break to eat a snack, checking out phone covers, and having the most fun during and in-between the shoots.

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

The actor then goes on speaking about her daily routine and says she likes the mornings to be really quiet. “It is really difficult to say because no two days are similar. I wake up, brush my teeth, have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. I like to throw in a workout at some point during the day but other than that everything is open. No two days are the same,” Deepika Padukone said.

When asked about if she plans her day, the actress said, “Yes and no. There is a part of me that likes to plan and there is a part that just likes to leave everything, go with the flow.”

Deepika Padukone’s daily routine video

Deepika Padukone removed all her old posts from Instagram earlier this year and decided to treat her fans with a few interesting ones instead of just photos. She introduced herself in a new way and get closer to her fans with video series and audio diary. Earlier, she shared a video in which her fans could see her trying her hand at cooking. On her birthday, she posted a video with photos of her childhood.

Her upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone has number of interesting flicks in her kitty. She is prepping for the release of her upcoming movie 83′ in which her husband Ranveer Singh will be seen playing male lead.

She also has Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with South star Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.