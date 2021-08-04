Sneak-peek into Samantha & Mahesh Babu’s multicrore vanity vans

Hyderabad: Doing back to back films with packed schedules and spending long periods of time filming in different places, actors of course miss their homes. Thanks to the vanity vans which they make as moving homes and call them their ‘second home’. Custom-made interiors, both cozy and luxurious, lights all over the ceiling and walls, colorful cushions and all the lavish makeovers these caravans get, also reflect their likes.

Designed to reflect the owner’s persona, these moving abodes are where your favourite celebrities like to unwind between shots. A quick costume change, a power nap or even a mid-shoot/post-wrap party, vanity vans see it all. These are one of the most extravagant purchases actors make.

Today, let’s take a look inside the multi crore, luxurious yet swanky vanity vans of Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni.

Mahesh Babu

One of the most sought after actors in Tollywood Mahesh Babu is a well-known name not only in the South India but also across the globe for work. His movies have been remade in Hindi and the superstar’s releases manage to earn big numbers at the box office. Apart from the movies, Mahesh Babu is known for living extravagant and luxurious life.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor owns a plush vanity van equipped with furniture and amenities. It reportedly costs Rs 6.2 crores, and he got this customised by the automobile company, DC. A local TV news channel NTV Telugu, gives you a tour of the swanky interiors in the video below. Watch:

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned a massive fan following with her beauty and powerful onscreen persona. From getting their makeup done, changing outfits to chilling out with their team, actors make most of their memories inside her swanky vanity van.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her caravan life. She shared a photo with her stylist Preetham Jukalker while chilling out in a caravan. Take a look at the photos here: