Sneak-peek into SRK’s lavish Red Chillies office designed by Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of B-town truly believes in living life, king size. SRK might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

SRK’s offices in Mumbai are no lesser luxurious than his multi-crore lavish homes. Speaking about his swanky Red Chillies Entertainment office, the space has got a brand-new look, courtesy goes to his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She took up the design project during the lockdown and took to Instagram to share pictures of the revamped space.

Gauri Khan shares SRK’s office pictures

Gauri gave Shah Rukh’s office a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’, with black, white and grey being the predominant colour palette.

Giving a sneak peek inside the newly redesigned office of her husband, Gauri Khan wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was a great experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation.”

Stating that she wanted to create a comfortable space, Gauri further shared, “A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi house

In November last year, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan had shared that they had decided to partner with Airbnb and rent out their New Delhi home located in Panchsheel Park.

Taking to his Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan took his followers on a virtual tour of the redesigned house in South Delhi. He shared five pictures of the house that showcase the living spaces, the bedroom and the family pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently redesigned their house in Delhi, filling it with “love and moments of nostalgia”. He also revealed that his fans have the opportunity to win a stay there through Airbnb.

Alongside the pictures, SRK wrote, “With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here’s a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner.”

So far, Gauri Khan has designed homes of several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar among others.