Sneeze & cough not necessarily related to corona: Pulmonologist

Hyderabad: If you are staying at home and you sneeze or feel sore throat then it is not necessary that you are affected with coronavirus. It could be because of some sort of allergy and can be treated easily.

Fear and panic prevail among people due to coronavirus outbreak in the country and around the globe. People are becoming panicky if someone sneezes or coughs near them. But it must be noted that sneeze and cough could also be the symptoms of some sort of allergy if you are confined to home.

4th July is celebrated as Allergy Day. Medical experts say that sneeze should not be linked to COVID-19 because sneeze and cough can develop due to allergy from dust and other things.

Senior pulmonologist Dr Subhakar Kandi told that 4.3 million people die of indoor pollution. They face respiratory problems while being indoors also. He said it is not right to link respiratory problems to coronavirus because there are several patients in the world who face respiratory illness and they are being treated.

But during these COVID times people suffering from respiratory illness are being denied or delayed treatment by linking the symptoms to Covid-19 as a result many such patients are dying.

Dr Kandi further said that people already suffering from respiratory illness or allergy must stay at home as a precaution. They should pay attention towards the treatment prevent any emergency situation.

Source: Siasat news