Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes

Mumbai, Sep 29 : Actress Sneha Ullal, who is best known for starring opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 release, “Lucky: No Time For Love”, opened up about how she deals with intimate scenes.

“There are difficult scenes that I’m sure every actor goes through. For me, if intimate scenes are not organised correctly, or not choreographed correctly, they don’t keep the ambience comfortable then that affects me and my performance. I am the same in my personal life as well, I always need everything organised. Most of the times a lot of people get uncomfortable choreographing such scenes and the discomfort rubs onto me. So, intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes,” Sneha shared.

Sneha will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, “Expiry Date”, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

The show also features Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza. It will premiere on Zee5 on October 2.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.