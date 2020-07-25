Sniper rifle, ammunition seized by Army in Kashmir

The seizure was made after the Army launched a search operation in the upper reaches of Gulmarg on the basis of a specific input.

“A search operation was launched this morning based on input regarding the presence of a cache of weapons in the forest area of Marpathri in upper reaches of Gulmarg, Baramulla. One Dragnov sniper rifle along with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades and two IED circuits were seized,” the Army said.

