Sniper rifle, ammunition seized by Army in Kashmir

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 3:36 am IST
The seizure was made after the Army launched a search operation in the upper reaches of Gulmarg on the basis of a specific input.

“A search operation was launched this morning based on input regarding the presence of a cache of weapons in the forest area of Marpathri in upper reaches of Gulmarg, Baramulla. One Dragnov sniper rifle along with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades and two IED circuits were seized,” the Army said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

