Snowfall in Makkah’s Grand Mosque? Know here

Riyadh: A video clip of snowfall in Grand Mosque in Makkah, has been circulating across social media platforms on Sunday.

The 55-second video clip, which appeared on social media platforms, showed heavy snowfall in Grand Mosque, and pilgrims enjoying this rare phenomenon.

However, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia revealed the validity of the videos spread on social media.

Also Read Fee for expat re-entry, residency renewal doubled in Saudi Arabia

The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia, Hussain Al-Qahtani, made it clear, through his Twitter account, on Sunday evening, that the circulating video of snowfall on the Grand Mosque is not correct and has been created with additional effects.

الفيديو المتداول لتساقط الثلوج على #المسجد_الحرام غير صحيح ومعالج بمؤثرات إضافية.#نحيطكم_بأجوائكم pic.twitter.com/oBtycs4hQo — المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد (@spokespncm) January 1, 2023

The account of Arab Weather on Twitter also dismissed the video stating that it has been modified video using filters.

“Disclaimer🔴 The circulating video titled “For the first time snow in Makkah Al-Mukarramah 1-1-2023” is a technically modified video using filters, knowing that the temperature in Makkah today reached 30 degrees Celsius, and it is not climatically prepared for snowfall,” Arab Weather tweeted.

تنويه🔴

الفيديو المُتداول بعنوان "لأول مرة ثلوج في مكة المكرمة ١-١-٢٠٢٣" هو فيديو مُعدل تقنياً باستخدام الفلاتر، علماً أن درجة الحرارة في مكة بلغت اليوم 30 درجة مئوية، كما أنها غير مُهيأة مُناخيا لتساقط الثلوج pic.twitter.com/oZ1tn2nB5M — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) January 1, 2023

The circulation of this fake clip comes in light of the Kingdom being affected by unstable weather conditions with a forecast of rain in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the holy sites.