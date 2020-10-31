So smooth journey: Piyush Goel after high-speed train ride

Bengaluru, Oct 31 : Elated over the high-speed rail track test carried out by the Railways officials, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goel has said that the journey was “so smooth” that not even a single drop of water drop spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.

In a tweet, the railway minister shared a 31-second long video clip showing a water filled glass to its brim kept on a table in a compartment and not a drop spilling out during the recent trip.

He added that a high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach.

“The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see,” he tweeted on late Friday night.

The tweet had later gone viral on social media sites, with 214.7k views and 26k likes on his Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Railways officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.