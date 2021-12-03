‘So you want to ban industries in Pakistan’, SC to UP govt over pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court while hearing a case on pollution in Delhi and nearby cities on Friday, was perplexed to hear the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government stating that pollution in these cities was coming in from Pakistan.

Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the UP government said that air is mostly coming from Pakistan. The air pollution is not necessarily in UP. The senior lawyer made the remark in order to request the Supreme Court not to impose restrictions on sugar mills and milk industries in the state to control the pollution levels.

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramanna who was hearing the case asked, “So you want the banning of industries in Pakistan?”

Kumar was of the view that the sugar mills should be allowed to function for eight hours a day as the time for production was not sufficient.

It is to be noted that Supreme Court directed the UP government to discuss the issue with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The CAQM presented a report on pollution in Delhi and said, “flying squads would monitor compliance on air pollution measures.”

It is important to know that schools and colleges in Delhi and its neighbouring areas are closed for now.

Some Twitter reactions on the case

A Twitter user mockingly asked the CJI to ban industries in Pakistan so that, PM Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanat could claim a surgical strike.

Yes ban it milord and #Modi #YogiAdityanath can claim economic surgical strike https://t.co/6IOob62W61 — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) December 3, 2021

Pakistan is responsible for pollution in UP.



For everything else, Nehru is responsible. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 3, 2021

Beat this if you can –

UP Govt today in the Supreme Court, blamed Pakistan for the pollution in UP.

Not surprisingly the CJI asked if they should ban industries in Pakistan.



Wonder how much more lame can BJP & their Incompetent Govts get.#YogiFailedUP#PriyankaGandhiForUP pic.twitter.com/6iwaRwgL0E — Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) December 3, 2021