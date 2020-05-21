Social distancing being strictly followed in Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: The historical Mecca Masjid one of the most popular mosque in the world which every year use to be witnessing large number of Muslims offering prayers, people breaking their fast at the mosque and not just only Muslims but even fellow citizens including tourists use to visit the mosque especially during the month of Ramadan to enjoy the fextive and to see the beautiful Mecca Masjid in Ramadan.

But this year which is said to be the second time in the history that the Mecca Masjid is desserted due to COVID-19 pandemic. As the government of Telangana and Muslim clerics asked Muslims to offer prayers in mosque with very less people. The social distancing one of the key measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is being strictly followed at the Mecca Masjid in Charminar.

Very less people can be seen offering prayers and maintaining social distance at the Mecca Masjid. With only four people offering prayers at the Mecca Masjid including Imam.

Hyderabad man travels on foot from Kishanbagh to Haj House to clean mosque. Photo: Style Photo service

Hyderabad man travels on foot from Kishanbagh to Haj House to clean mosque amid COVID-19 pandemic. Khwaja a 40-year-old resident of Kishanbagh start walking towards Nampally morning at 9:30 am and reaches Nampally Haj Houz mosque around 12. He then cleans, santises the entire mosque He is so neddy that he doesn’t even have a cycle, though he’s been working as a Khidmatguzar for 10 years.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.